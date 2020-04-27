Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV
$600 $998
free shipping

That's around $250 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day parts and labor warranty applies, though it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • quantum HDR 4X
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Model: QN65Q6DRAFXZA
