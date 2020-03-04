Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 58" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$287 in-cart $359
free shipping

That's $18 under our mention of a refurb from three weeks ago and $82 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops to $287.20 in cart.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, more)
  • 2 USB and 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN58MU6070EXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 58" 4K Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register