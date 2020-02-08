Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 8 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$251 in-cart $478
free shipping

That's at least $97 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV
