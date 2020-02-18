Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$225 $478
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay

  • Update: The price has dropped to $225.25.
  • Apply coupon code "JPRESDAY" to get this discount.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
  • Code "JPRESDAY"
  • Expires 2/18/2020
    Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 4 hr ago
