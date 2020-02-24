Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$212 in-cart $460
free shipping

That's $13 below our mention from a few days ago, the best price we've seen, and at least $136 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
