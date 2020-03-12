Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$186 in cart $219
free shipping

That's $143 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • The discount applies automatically in cart.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • WiFi
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN50RU7200FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register