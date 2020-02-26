Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$175 $398
free shipping

That's a low by $153 and the best we've ever seen. (It's $11 less than our mention from last week.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
  • WiFi
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Model: UN50NU6900BXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
ryanbobyan
Its seller refurb, instead of manufacturer. Keep that in mind
30 min ago