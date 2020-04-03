Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 49" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$400
free shipping

That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 48.5" display
  • 2160p resolution
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 3 USB ports
  • built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: QN49Q6DRAFXZA
Details
49" 4K HDR Smart TV
