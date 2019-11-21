Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's the lowest price we could find by $105. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Ion Audio Plunge Max Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers preorders of the New Nebula by Anker 2.1-Channel 100-watt Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $229.99 with free shipping. This newly announced soundbar from this month's IFA 2019 integrates Amazon's Fire TV and the voice-activated smart home features of Amazon Alexa all in a tidy package just in time for Black Friday. Buy Now
Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today).
Update: The price has dropped to $95.95. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
Sign In or Register