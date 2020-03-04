Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$155 in-cart $278
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, $93 under a new model, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • To see the discount, add it to your cart.
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • USB port and 2 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG Smart TV with Apps (including NetFlix, Hulu, Prime Video, more)
  • Model: UN43NU6900B
  • Expires 3/4/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Refurbished LED 43" 4K HDR Smart TV
