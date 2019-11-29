Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Samsung 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar System
$84 $99
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen in any condition and $96 under the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • The price drops in-cart.
  • HDMI
  • active subwoofer
  • Bluetooth
Penelli
Warning. Mines did not co.e with AC Adapters or remote. Had to return the oversized box.
57 min ago