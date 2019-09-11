Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $34. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $37 although we saw it for $16 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Take an extra 17% off laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and more with coupon code "SAVE17". Shop Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today).
Update: The price has dropped to $95.95. Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
