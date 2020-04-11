Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 52 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 1TB T5 USB 3.1 Type-C Portable External SSD
$120 $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
Features
  • USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A connections
  • Model: MU-PA1T0B/AM
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Samsung
1TB USB Popularity: 3/5
