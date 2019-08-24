Personalize your DealNews Experience
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion String Trimmer/Edger and Blower Combo Kit for $73.52. That drops to $62.49 in-cart. That's $37 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $59 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $5 less in our January mention. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx PowerShare 20-volt Trimmer / Edger and Blower Kit for the in-cart price of $67.15 with free shipping. That's $7 under our expired mention from six days ago and $117 less than a new kit. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Moto G5 Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Lunar Gray for $67.99. That drops to $57.79 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $91 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $200. In-cart, it drops to $170 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $170 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
