New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Refurb Ryobi 7.5A 4.5" Angle Grinder
$35 $42
free shipping

CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 7.5-amp 4.5" Angle Grinder for $41.50. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $35.27. That's $5 under the best price we could find for a new one. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • 7.5-amp motor
  • switchable rear handle
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Rakuten Ryobi
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register