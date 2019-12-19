Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Refurb Ryobi 3/4-amp 10" Orbital Buffer
$27 $50
free shipping

That's $8 less than buying it new and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce on eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • slide on/off switch
  • random orbital action provides a swirl-free finish
  • 360° handle
  • variable speed
  • Model: ZRRB102G
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Ryobi
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register