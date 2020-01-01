Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw
$72 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest outright price we've seen, and $62 under the best price we could find for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO-Outlets via Amazon.
  • Use code "POWER" to get this discount.
Features
  • Miter angles from 45 degrees left to right with stops a 0, 15, 22.5, 30 and 45 degrees
  • Up to 5,000-RPM blade speeds
  • Model: TS1345L
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 1/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
