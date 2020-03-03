Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb RotoZip 5.5A RotoSaw Spiral Saw Kit
$33 $41
free shipping

That's $23 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
  • The price drops in cart
  • A 1-year CPO warranty applies
Features
  • 30,000-RPM speed
  • dual grip zones
  • 6ft cord
  • Model: SS355-10
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
