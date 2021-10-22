The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is $20 cheaper than a new model elsewhere; the Pro is at an $80 low. Shop Now at Lowe's
- A 1-year limited warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- color night vision
- dual motion-activated floodlights
- 2-way audio w/ noise cancellation
- 105 dB siren
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: B08F6DWKQP
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lockabox via Amazon.
- Available in Opal White or Crystal.
- shatter-resistant
- measures 12.2" x 8.3" x 6.7"
- 3-digit combination code lock
This add on is about $3 below what you would pay from Chamberlain direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
You'd pay $2 to $3 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable jaw that fits all vinyl frame rail thicknesses from 1/16" up to 1/2"
- Model: U 9809
Save $9 with coupon code "338TJU1F". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
Save on 50 items from Swann, Google, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the 1st-Gen. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant for $39.99 ($50 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
