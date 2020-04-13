Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Ring Video Doorbell 2
$90
free shipping

Concerned about people showing up and breaking your quarantine? Know who's at the door before you open it with this video door bell, plus it's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by ProElectronics Distributing Inc. via Rakuten.
Features
  • 1080p video
  • adjustable motion sensors
  • night vision
  • 2-way audio
  • cleaning cloth
  • Model: 8VR1S7-0EN0

