dual 12MP sensors

twin-lens folded optical system

built-in 4-channel microphone

19GB internal memory

Focus Camera offers the refurbished Ricoh Theta V 360° 4K Spherical VR Camera in Metallic Gray forwith. That's $132 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Features include:Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.