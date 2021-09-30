That's a $15 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by pro-distributing via eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- compatible with most Android devices
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "70DEAL" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Aukey
- foldable plug
- USB-C and USB-A ports
Choose from a selection of over 130, with prices starting from $9 and covering iPhones and android phones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for 2nd Gen iPhone SE/ iPhone 8/7 for $25.17 (low by $10).
Apply coupon code "60VPRQLN" to save at least $8. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Olebr via Amazon.
- In several colors (Pacific Blue pictured).
- charges up to 3 devices at the same time
- MagSafe and Qi compatible wireless charging
- Model: M02
Apply coupon code "VEEKTOMX1" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black only at this price.
- Sold by Veektomx via Amazon.
- USB A port
- built-in micro, USB C, and Lighting cables
- LED display battery indicator
- Model: VT201-US-Black
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $5 under our June mention and $20 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8500K DPI Optical Sensor
- 62g Lightweight Design
- Chroma RGB Lighting
- 6 Programmable Buttons
- Anti-Slip Grip
- Model: RZ01-03340100-R3U1
That's $799 less than you'd pay for a new one, and quite the savings of 50% off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesalebroker via eBay.
- A 60-day Wholesale Broker Replacement/Repair Warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 1080p 240Hz display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: RZ09-03148E02-R3U1
It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8-bit LED Display
- built-in background noise reduction
- express 100+ emoticons on the microphone
- Model: RZ19-03060100-R3U1
That's $301 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 4K LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RZ09-03571EM2-R3U1
Sign In or Register