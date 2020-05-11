Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 47 mins ago
Refurb PowerXL 10-in-1 1500W 6-qt Pro XLT Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie
$60 $121
free shipping

That's $66 off list and $62 under what you would pay for a new one.

Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by nobodylower via eBay, with a 1-year warranty.
  • includes 3 air flow racks, splatter guard, drip tray, rotisserie spit, rotisserie stand, rotisserie fetch tool, 2 oven mitts, & 3 recipe books
  • Model: K49623
  • Published 23 hr ago
    Verified 47 min ago
