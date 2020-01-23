Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Poulan Pro 18" 42CC 2-Cycle Gas Chainsaw
$100 $118
free shipping

That's $37 under our October refurb mention and $67 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VM-Express-Deals via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to get this deal.
  • A 60-day VMInnovations warranty applies.
Features
  • Anti-vibe handle
  • Automatic chain oiler
  • Air filtration system
  • Anti-kickback
  • Model: PR4218
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
