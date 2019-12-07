Open Offer in New Tab
New
Refurb Porter-Cable 6-Gallon Air Compressor
$64 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $26 and $34 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Code "PROTOOLS" bags this price.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • A 1-year Porter Cable warranty applies.
Features
  • weighs 34-lbs.
  • low-amp 120-volt motor
  • 2 air couplers to support 2 users
  • Model: C2002
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/7/2019
