Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Refurb Porter-Cable 6-Gallon Air Compressor
$63 $79
free shipping

That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and $35 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Use code "POWER" to get this discount.
  • A 1-year Porter-Cable warranty applies.
Features
  • weighs 34 lbs.
  • 150 PSI max tank pressure
  • low-amp 120-volt motor
  • 2 air couplers to support 2 users
  • Model: C2002
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Porter-Cable
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register