eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Polk Audio TSi100 100-watt 2-Way Bookshelf Speaker Pair
$100 $169
free shipping

That's at least $29 less than you'd pay for them new, although most retailers charge $149 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Polk Audio via eBay.
  • A 2-Year Polk Audio limited warranty applies.
  • 53 to 25KHz frequency response
  • measures 10.25" x 11" x 7" each
  • 8 ohms impedance
  • 89dB sensitivity
  • Model: AM3205A
  • Published 1 hr ago
