eBay · 23 mins ago
Refurb Polk Audio Omni SB1 3.1-Channel 350W Soundbar w/ Active Subwoofer
$160 $700
free shipping

That's $15 under last month's mention, a savings of $540 off list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 1-year Polk warranty applies.
  • It's sold by Polk via eBay.
  • stereo L/R RCA & digital optical audio inputs
  • wired and Bluetooth connectivity
