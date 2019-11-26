Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Polk Audio Omni S2 Wireless Speaker
$50 $209
free shipping

That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one.

Update: The price has increased to $49.95. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Polk via eBay.
Features
  • swappable white faceplate
  • two 2" full-range drivers
  • 2-channel amplifier
  • built-in dual-band WiFi
  • Model: ZM6912-A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Polk Audio
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register