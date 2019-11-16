Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Polk Audio Omni S2R Wireless Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker
$60 $279
free shipping

That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Polk Audio via eBay.
  • A 2-year Polk warranty applies.
  • Up to 6 hours of playback
  • Bluetooth
  • 2" drivers
  • Model: S2R
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
