Big Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Headset forwith. That's tied with our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $11. (It's also $41 less than you'd pay for a new one.) It features four adaptive microphones, noise cancellation with WindSmart technology, and up to seven hours of talk time per charge.Note: No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.