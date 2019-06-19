New
Refurb Plantronics Voyager Bluetooth Headset
$30 $220
free shipping
TechRabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Headset for $30 with free shipping. That's $9 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $33.) Buy Now
  • Note: No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
  • four adaptive microphones
  • noise cancellation with WindSmart technology
  • up to seven hours of talk time per charge
