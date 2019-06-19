New
$30 $220
free shipping
TechRabbit via eBay offers the refurbished Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Headset for $30 with free shipping. That's $9 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $33.) Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- four adaptive microphones
- noise cancellation with WindSmart technology
- up to seven hours of talk time per charge
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Slub Wireless Bluetooth 4.1 Single Earbud Headset
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Mingchengtongshangmao via Amazon offers the Slub Wireless Bluetooth Single Earbud Headset in several colors (Silver pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "8DJ3JD4N" drops that to $12.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from three days ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.99 before coupon, $9.99 after. Buy Now
- compatible with Android and iOS iPhones
- 10-hours of playtime and 110-hours of standby per charge
- microphone
- rechargeable
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Auxblue Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headset
$18 $36
free shipping
Auxblue via Amazon offers its Auxblue Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headset for $35.99. Coupon code "UUM3Y4NE" drops that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 200° flip-boom arm mic
- up to 16 hours working time per charge
- mute button
- Model: Q-7
eBay · 3 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
eBay · 3 wks ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
