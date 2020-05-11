Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Plantronics Voyager 5200 Bluetooth Headset
$45 $70
free shipping

That's $25 less than the best deal we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 4 adaptive microphones
  • noise cancellation
  • up to 7 hours of talk time per charge
  • Model: 20611001
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
