New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Pioneer 6.2" Double-Din DVD Bluetooth Receiver
$76 $88
free shipping

That's $44 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • Add this item to the cart to get this discount.
  • A 90-day warranty backed by VIP Outlet applies.
Features
  • fixed resistive touchscreen
  • DVD video playback
  • Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free calling
  • USB input
  • AUX rear input
  • Model: AVH-110BT
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Receivers eBay Pioneer
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
Hoslerg
Whoops, I lied.. you have to add it to your cart for the discount.
13 min ago
Hoslerg
It's $89.95???
15 min ago