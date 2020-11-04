New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Philips at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping

Save on 15 refurbished Philips small appliances. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Philips Avance Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus for $149.95. (It's $150 less than buying it new elsewhere.)
  • Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
  • These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Philips
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register