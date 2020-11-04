Save on 15 refurbished Philips small appliances. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Philips Avance Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus for $149.95. (It's $150 less than buying it new elsewhere.)
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes the motor, lid, blade, basket, and chopper bowl
- Model: HR2505/26
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- intuitive touch display
- 12-step grinder adjustment
- makes espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano
- includes a measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, a Qu a clean filter, lattego storage lid, and grease tube
- Model: EP3241/54
Save $160 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- dishwasher safe drawer and basket
- keep warm function
- 4 preset functions
- 0.8 kg capacity
- digital display
- 1,425-watt
- Model: HD9641/66
That's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by House Hold Gear via eBay
- A 2-year Philips warranty applies
- heats and blends
- 1.2L capacity
- six preset programs
- Model: HR2204/70
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Apply coupon code "UIYUUXV3" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- Available in Silver.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 14 but can be ordered now.
- cool-touch handle
- Model: B120-43V
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $10 under our mention from a few weeks ago, and $35 less than you'd pay from Target. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 3 rotary blades
- shave wet or dry
- integrated pop-up trimmer
- rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
- Model: AT811/40
That's the best price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Costco
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
The price drops at checkout. It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
Most stores charge at least $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
Sign In or Register