eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Philips Hue BR30 Ambiance Smart LED Light Bulb
$20 $70
free shipping
The Closeout Guys via eBay offers the refurbished Philips Hue BR30 Ambiance Smart LED Light Bulb for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $4. Buy Now
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • 60-watt equivalent bulb
  • white and ambiance colors
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant
  • Model: 456228
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
joshr915
FYI this is a Gen2 bulb. Greens wont look very green and blues arent quite as rich as Gen3.
51 min ago