$20 $70
free shipping
The Closeout Guys via eBay offers the refurbished Philips Hue BR30 Ambiance Smart LED Light Bulb for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $4. Buy Now
- No warranty info is provided.
- 60-watt equivalent bulb
- white and ambiance colors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant
- Model: 456228
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Bulb
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips Hue White A19 60-watt Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb for $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw this for a buck less in February. Buy Now
- Via the Philips Hue app, you can dim the bulb, turn it off and on, and create light schedules
- It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, and Apple HomeKit
- Model: 1Y0046
Amazon · 6 days ago
Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack
$19 $39
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Philips 40W-Equivalent Dimmable G25 LED Light Bulb 8-Pack in Soft White for $18.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- each bulb uses up to 4-watts
- 2700 kelvin color temperature
- fits E26 medium screw bases
- expected life of up to 15,000 hours
- Model: 536557
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Nakital LED Candelabra Bulb 4-Pack
$16 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Andy Home via Amazon offers the Nakital LED Candelabra Bulb 4-Pack for $24.99. Clip the 5% on-page coupon and apply coupon code "6CDK7XVB" to cut it to $16.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- E12 base
- warm white
- 100W equivalent
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Kingso 3W G4 LED Light Bulb 10-Pack
$9 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Cecvos via Amazon offers the Kingso 3W G4 LED Light Bulb 10-Pack in Warm White for $14.98. Coupon code "YWVQ9UJZ" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sylvania 60W-Equivalent LED Light Bulb
$24 $29
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sylvania Home Lighting 8.5-watt (60-watt Equivalent) LED Light Bulb 24-Pack in Soft White for $24.08 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find today by $5. Buy Now
- Home Depot charges the same price, also with free shipping
Amazon · 2 days ago
Albrillo 40W-Equivalent Candelabra LED Light Bulb 4-Pack
$5 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Albrillo via Amazon offers its Albrillo 40-watt Equivalent Candelabra LED Light Bulb 4-Pack in Nature White or Warm White for $10.99. Coupon code "2TC7Z9DY" drops that to $5.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's also available in Daylight White for $6.49 after the above coupon code.
- E12 base
- 4-watt bulbs
- approximately 15,000-hour lifespan
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
joshr915
FYI this is a Gen2 bulb. Greens wont look very green and blues arent quite as rich as Gen3.
