3840x2160 (4K) native resolution

HDR10 support

4K upscaling

802.11ac wireless

NetTV apps (including Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, more)

USB and three HDMI inputs

Walmart offers the refurbished Philips 5000 Series 65" 4K Flat HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television , model no. 65PFL5602/F7, for $489.99. Opt for in-storeto drop it to. That's tied with our Cyber week mention and $541 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It features a:A 90-day warranty applies but it's unclear who backs it.