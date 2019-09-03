Walmart · 13 mins ago
Refurb Philips 55" 4K LED Smart TV
$235 $280
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished Philips 55" 4K Flat LED Smart Television for $229.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our refurb mention from a year ago, $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen.

Update: The price has increased to $235. Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55PFL5402/F7
