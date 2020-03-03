Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Philips 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$215 in-cart $498
free shipping

That's $103 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR 10
  • Smart TV apps (Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs, ethernet, USB
  • Model: 55PFL5602/F7
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
