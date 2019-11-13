Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb Philips 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$150 $250
pickup at Walmart

That's $100 less than buying it new and among the best prices we've seen for a 4K TV in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to drop it to this price. (Or you can get for $149.99 with free shipping.)
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (Hulu Plus, Amazon Video, Netflix, more)
  • 3 x HDMI inputs
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: 43PFL5603/F7
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
