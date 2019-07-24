- Create an Account or Login
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Panasonic 1.6-Cubic Foot Built-In / Countertop Microwave for $109.99. Coupon code "PANSINC" cuts it to $106.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $23. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oster 1.3-Cubic Foot Mirror Finish Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach 0.9-Cu. Ft. 900W Stainless Steel Microwave in several colors (Silver pictured) for $49.84 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $19.) Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Blackout or Alpha Green for $49.99. Coupon code "JAYB" drops it to $37.99. With free shipping, that's $22 under our Black Friday mention, a low today by $42, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Panasonic Multi-Directional 1200-watt Iron for $25.67 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $6 less a year ago. Buy Now
