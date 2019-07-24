New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Panasonic Built-In / Countertop Microwave
$107 $250
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished Panasonic 1.6-Cubic Foot Built-In / Countertop Microwave for $109.99. Coupon code "PANSINC" cuts it to $106.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $23. Buy Now

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • inverter technology
  • turbo defrost
  • keep warm
  • 1,250 watts
  • 19 presets
  • Code "PANSINC"
