eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Overpowered i7 6-Core 17" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 6GB GPU
$781 in cart $919
free shipping

That's $68 under our mention from three weeks ago, $218 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add to cart to see this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 144Hz 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 32GB RAM, 2TB hard drive, & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
