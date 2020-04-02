Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Overpowered Coffee Lake 6-Core 17" Laptop
$849 in cart $999
free shipping

That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • The price will drop in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 144Hz 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 32GB RAM, 2TB hard drive, & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • 4 USB & 2 HDMI
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay
17 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
marlowe101@outlook.com
Interesting specs for a Walmart machine. Is the screen TN or IPS? TN would make it a big NO DEAL but they seem to hide that information.
27 min ago