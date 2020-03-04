Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Oreck ProShield Air Purifier
$70 $400
free shipping

That's $229 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Orek via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
Features
  • cleans and circulates the air in a 12x18-foot room twice every hour
  • remote control
  • Model: AIR12GU
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
toadc
These things are garbage ! I got one perfectly functional for $10 used. And it still will make you mad for several reasons
#1 frequent, difficult cleaning of the multitude of internal fins
#2 it snaps crackers, pops like a Tesla coil when in need if cleaning
Oh and it doesn't clean the air in any significant way. These guys are taking your $ and laughing
55 min ago