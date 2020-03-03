Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Refurb Oreck ProShield Air Purifier
$56 in cart $70
free shipping

That's $251 less than you'd pay for a new one direct from Oreck. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Oreck via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • Includes 1-year limited warranty.
Features
  • recommended for 8x10-foot rooms
  • lays flat or stands vertically
  • 3 speed setting
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Air Purifiers eBay Oreck
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register