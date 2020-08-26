That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Oreck Official Store via Newegg
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- 3 stage filtration (HEPA, Charcoal, and VOC)
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- 3-speed fan
- cleans rooms up to 118-sq. ft.
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Clip the $15 off coupon to save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- for rooms up to 323 sq. ft.
- four fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP002
That's the best we could find by $3, although most stores charge $65 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99. 97% efficient true HEPA
- washable
- Model: 116130
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Beach Camera
- purify up to 129-sq. ft.
- filters 99.9% of dust, allergen, and odor particles
- replaceable filter
- built-in air quality sensor and indicator
- Model: DGAIRHEP13W
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Apply code "EMCDPFK54" to get $6 under our mention from three weeks ago of a new 2-pack and the lowest per-item price we've seen. You'd pay $6 more for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
That's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Newegg
- swivel
- stain resistant
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- 360° swivel
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- Model: OMEGA-02
Sign In or Register