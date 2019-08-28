New
eBay
Refurb Optoma UHD60 4K HDR DLP Projector
$1,179 $2,999
free shipping

BuyDig via eBay offers the refurbished Optoma Technology UHD60 4K HDR DLP Projector in White for $1,179 with free shipping. That's $155 less than we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere and is the best we've ever seen. Buy Now

Tips
  • Note: A 90-day Optoma warranty applies for the projector
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • 3,000-lumen output
  • 26.5" to 302.2" projection size
  • 4.2- to 30.5-foot projection distance
  • dual 4-watt stereo speakers
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • remote control
  • Published 23 min ago
Refurbished
