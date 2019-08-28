Personalize your DealNews Experience
BuyDig via eBay offers the refurbished Optoma Technology UHD60 4K HDR DLP Projector in White for $1,179 with free shipping. That's $155 less than we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere and is the best we've ever seen. Buy Now
BuyDig via eBay offers the refurbished Optoma HD27E 1080p Projector for $349.99 with free shipping. That is $148 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones in Black or Grey for $54.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
