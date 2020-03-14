Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Refurb Onn Whiskey Lake i3 13.3" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$239 in cart $419
free shipping

That's $146 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay with a 90-day VIPOutlet warranty.
  • The discount applies automatically in cart.
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 100002434
