eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Onn 50" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television
$169 $298
free shipping

That's $79 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (It's also the second-lowest outright price we've seen for a 50" 4K television.) Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • 90-day VIP Outlet warranty
  • 49.5" 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution LED display
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 4 HDMI; 1 USB port
  • Model: ONA50UB19E05
