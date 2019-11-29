Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Onn 24" 1080p LED Monitor
$42 $99
free shipping

That's $57 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops to $42.49 at checkout.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, with a 90-day seller warranty.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • HDMI and VGA inputs
  • Model: ONA24HB19T01
